Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $14.88 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Finland lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $657.92 and a 200-day moving average of $614.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

