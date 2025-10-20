Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 95 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

