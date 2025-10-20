Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 467 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $587.30 and its 200 day moving average is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

