Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 8,276 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

