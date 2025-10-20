Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,068,000 after purchasing an additional 533,545 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

