Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,520 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $243.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

