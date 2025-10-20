Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $201,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,023,000 after buying an additional 1,051,702 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.