Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $503,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $467.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $476.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

