Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

