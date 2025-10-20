Madison Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

