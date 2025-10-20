Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 208,107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 683,754 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

