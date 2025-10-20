Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. Cfra Research raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Magna International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,997,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,890,000 after acquiring an additional 436,366 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

