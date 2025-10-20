Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

