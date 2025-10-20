Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $527,197,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

