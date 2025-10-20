MaxLinear’s (MXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 889.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 119.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.