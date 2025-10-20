McGraw Hill’s (MH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of McGraw Hill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MH

McGraw Hill Stock Up 0.4%

McGraw Hill Company Profile

MH stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75. McGraw Hill has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.25.

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.