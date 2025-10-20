MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDU shares. TD Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,886.36. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

