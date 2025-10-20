Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,522 NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. NBT Bancorp comprises approximately 0.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 513,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In other news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

