Members Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.30 and its 200-day moving average is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

