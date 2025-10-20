Members Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Members Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $59.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

