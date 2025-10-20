MERC FY2025 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mercer International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($3.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.61). The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mercer International stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $453.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 943.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 214,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,000. This trade represents a 49.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Welty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,136.10. The trade was a 38.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 772,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

