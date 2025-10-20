MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after buying an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,444,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SOXX stock opened at $288.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $292.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

