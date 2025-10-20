MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Holdings in Crane $CR

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $183.57 on Monday. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $203.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

