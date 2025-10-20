Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.32.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $202.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $206.34. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

