Mizuho Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $565.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $650.00 to $565.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $753.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $592.00 to $501.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.00.

View Our Latest Report on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $523.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $500.10 and a 12 month high of $689.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total transaction of $1,864,051.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,842.96. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lennox International by 118.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 296.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.