Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,248,435.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $94.58 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

