Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,903,000 after buying an additional 23,303,638 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180,102 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 72.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,901 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $29,143,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $27,519,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 8.9%

CDE opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,787.42. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

