MultiSensor AI’s (MSAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:MSAI opened at $0.50 on Friday. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 338.72% and a negative return on equity of 126.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $33,364.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,272,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,408.04. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,973,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 200,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

