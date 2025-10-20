Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE SWK opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $106.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.