Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 122.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,958,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $240.25 on Monday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

