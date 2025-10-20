Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $606,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

SF opened at $110.26 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

