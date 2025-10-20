New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 606 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.41 per share, with a total value of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,986,017. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,704. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

