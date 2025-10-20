Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.07.

NYSE NEXA opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $708.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.20 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

