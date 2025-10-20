NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Down 6.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXE stock opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.57. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,269,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,937,060. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.