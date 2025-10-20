NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.61.

NXE opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.32. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.57.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,269,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,937,060. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

