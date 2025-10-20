Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.