Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after purchasing an additional 568,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,207,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,386,000 after purchasing an additional 156,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

