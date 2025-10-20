Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $355.58 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $376.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.