Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 125 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,511,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,157,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,942.03. This represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.30, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,175.20. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,888 shares of company stock worth $1,378,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.94 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

