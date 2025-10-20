Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 608 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,499,000 after acquiring an additional 743,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after buying an additional 605,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,901,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,638.15. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,557. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

MGIC Investment Profile



MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

