Northeast Investment Management Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MDY stock opened at $588.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.