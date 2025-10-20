Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.2%
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 630,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
