Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $202.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

