Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,012 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 624,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.