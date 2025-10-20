Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,300 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQQX stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 503,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

