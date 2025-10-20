Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,300 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
Shares of QQQX stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
