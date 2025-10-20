Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Short Interest Update

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OGSP opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.16.

About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

The Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks income and capital preservation through an actively managed portfolio of investment grade securitized products selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

See Also

