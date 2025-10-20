Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after buying an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267,269 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $99,853,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.