OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.03.

OceanaGold Stock Down 7.6%

OceanaGold Company Profile

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$33.96 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$10.68 and a 52-week high of C$37.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.31.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

