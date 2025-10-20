ODonnell Financial Services LLC Buys 983 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.