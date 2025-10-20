Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 421,165 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after buying an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 208,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $134.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.